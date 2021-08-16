Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pacific House, CA

Pacific House is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Pacific House News Watch
Pacific House News Watch
 5 days ago

(PACIFIC HOUSE, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pacific House:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0bSxyqLX00

  • Monday, August 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny

    • High 89 °F, low
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Haze

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pacific House News Watch

Pacific House News Watch

Pacific House, CA
5
Followers
217
Post
395
Views
ABOUT

With Pacific House News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacific House, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Sunny Afternoon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy