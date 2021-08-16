4-Day Weather Forecast For Oreana
OREANA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 95 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy smoke during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
