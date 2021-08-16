4-Day Weather Forecast For Oreana

OREANA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 95 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy smoke during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 31 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



