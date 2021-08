Companies with 10 or more employees in New Mexico were eligible to be nominated for Best Places to Work. When nominations were closed, Albuquerque Business First’s survey partner, Quantum Workplace, emailed the employees of nominated companies a unique survey link. In order for a company to be eligible for the award, a certain percentage of the workforce had to complete the questionnaire, in which percentage varied by company size. Each company received a numerical score based on the results of the employee survey, with the top scorers being named honorees. The company with the highest score in each category was named the winner for that category.