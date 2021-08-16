Newell Daily Weather Forecast
NEWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 91 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 78 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then haze overnight
- High 77 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
