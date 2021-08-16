Weather Forecast For Mesita
MESITA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
