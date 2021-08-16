Mckenzie Bridge Daily Weather Forecast

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Haze then patchy drizzle during the day; while areas of drizzle overnight High 88 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy drizzle then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.