Mckenzie Bridge Daily Weather Forecast
MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze then patchy drizzle during the day; while areas of drizzle overnight
- High 88 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy drizzle then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0