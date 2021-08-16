Lost. Cabin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LOST. CABIN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
