Lost. Cabin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LOST. CABIN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 91 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 21 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 51 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 64 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.