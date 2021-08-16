4-Day Weather Forecast For Hite
HITE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 98 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy Smoke
- High 96 °F, low 69 °F
- 9 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
