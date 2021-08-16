Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities
(HALLS CROSSING, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Halls Crossing. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Halls Crossing:
Monday, August 16
Sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 96 °F, low 70 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy Smoke
- High 95 °F, low 69 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
