Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Halls Crossing, UT

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Halls Crossing News Flash
Halls Crossing News Flash
 5 days ago

(HALLS CROSSING, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Halls Crossing. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Halls Crossing:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0bSxyF8000

  • Monday, August 16

    Sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Halls Crossing News Flash

Halls Crossing News Flash

Halls Crossing, UT
1
Followers
113
Post
2
Views
ABOUT

With Halls Crossing News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Halls Crossing, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ut#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north

Preparations for a storm grew more urgent Saturday as the newly upgraded Hurricane Henri closed in on the Northeast. The storm’s latest track put it course to collide Sunday with a long stretch of coastline, with hurricane warnings extending from near the old whaling port of New Bedford, Massachusetts, across the luxurious oceanfront estates of New York’s Hamptons, to the summer getaway of Fire Island.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Can ousted 'Jeopardy' host, Mike Richards, recover his reputation after public backlash? Expert weighs in

Mike Richards resigned as host of "Jeopardy!" just nine days after it was announced he would succeed the late Alex Trebek as its permanent host. Richards stepped down Friday after past inappropriate comments he made on the "The Randumb Show" podcast resurfaced. The 46-year-old, who hosted the podcast from 2013 to 2014 while he was working at "The Price is Right," made derogatory comments about women, people with mental disabilities, little people and the poor.
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
California StateNBC News

Judge rules California ride-hailing law unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Threats, turmoil and talks mark Afghan evacuation

Security threats and turmoil in Kabul continued to escalate Saturday, posing complications for the Biden administration as it attempts to continue rescue operations for thousands more Americans and Afghan allies amid the Taliban's ongoing talks on forming a new government. As of Saturday, the Pentagon said that the U.S. had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy