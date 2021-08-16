Cancel
Sun forecast for Delhi — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Delhi Today
Delhi Today
 5 days ago

(DELHI, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Delhi. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Delhi:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bSxyEFH00

  • Monday, August 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 61 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Delhi Today

Delhi Today

Delhi, CO
1
Followers
143
Post
10
Views
ABOUT

With Delhi Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

