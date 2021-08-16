Greenhorn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GREENHORN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
