Dot Lake Weather Forecast

DOT LAKE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Chance of Light Rain High 50 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 40 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Light rain likely during the day; while light rain likely then rain and snow likely overnight High 44 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Rain and snow likely during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight High 44 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of rain and snow during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 48 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.