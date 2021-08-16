Dot Lake Weather Forecast
DOT LAKE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of Light Rain
- High 50 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Light rain likely during the day; while light rain likely then rain and snow likely overnight
- High 44 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Rain and snow likely during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 44 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain and snow during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 48 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0