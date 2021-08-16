Grasmere Daily Weather Forecast
GRASMERE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 97 °F, low 64 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
