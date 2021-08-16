Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Texas Supreme Court sides with governor and temporarily blocks mask mandates

By cnn
KESQ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Supreme Court sided with Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday in a ruling that temporarily blocks mask mandates recently issued in San Antonio and Dallas, though local officials said they will continue to enforce at least a portion of the mask mandates. The Texas high court granted stay orders...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Clay Jenkins
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Berman
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Dallas Isd#Cnn#The Texas Supreme Court#Ag#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Associated Press

State drops mask mandate ban enforcement in public schools

Enforcement in the state’s public school systems of Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates has been dropped, for now, the Texas Education Agency said Thursday. In a public health guidance letter, the TEA said enforcement was being dropped because of ongoing court challenges to the ban. The letter said the new guidance is effective immediately and further guidance will be issued once the litigations are resolved.
Dallas County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Appeals Court Sides With Dallas County After Gov. Abbott Challenges Mask Mandate

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas appeals court has sided with Dallas County after Gov. Greg Abbott filed a petition to “strike down” Judge Clay Jenkins’ mask mandate. Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton challenged the mask mandate after Jenkins signed an executive order on Wednesday. Jenkins said the continuing surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations led to his decision to require masks inside schools and businesses. Abbott said the Dallas County mandate violated his executive order that banned mask mandates. Abbott and Paxton cited the Texas Disaster Act as reason for challenging the mandate, saying it “clearly states that the Governor has...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Landlords again ask Supreme Court to block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

(CNN) — The landlords who are challenging the Biden administration's eviction moratorium asked the Supreme Court on Friday to block it. The request was filed Friday evening with Chief Justice John Roberts, who oversees matters arising from the circuit court where the litigation is playing out. Earlier Friday, the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit left in place a previous court order that has allowed the moratorium to continue.
California StateNBC News

Judge rules California ride-hailing law unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22...
Congress & CourtsWoodward News

Experts: Supreme Court could clarify McGirt ruling, won't overturn it

OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s unlikely a majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices would overturn their recent ruling that large swaths of eastern Oklahoma remain Native American reservations despite continued challenges and appeals to do so from state leaders, legal experts say. Overruling the July 2020 McGirt ruling would disrespect court...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Texas Pastor Refuses Vaccine, Almost Dies of Covid-19

Some Texans have been eager to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, others have refused because the virus has a reasonably low mortality rate. Sadly, many people underestimate the necessity of getting vaccinated - especially if they have underlying health conditions. That's why I want to highlight the story of a Texas pastor who refused to get the vaccine and then ended up in the intensive care unit (ICU).
Congress & CourtsSlate

House Democrats Just Got Serious About Reining In the Supreme Court

On Tuesday, Democrats in the House of Representatives introduced the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, also known as H.R. 4. As Ian Millhiser explained in Vox, H.R. 4 essentially overturns the Supreme Court’s recent attacks on voting rights: Its central provisions give both the Justice Department and federal courts sweeping authority to block voter suppression laws. But one crucial section takes a more creative approach: The House bill actually repeals the court’s own rules for deciding election-related cases—which strongly favor states’ ability to suppress votes—replacing them with voter-friendly directives that would force the justices to safeguard equal suffrage. H.R. 4 also takes on the “shadow docket,” prohibiting the Supreme Court from issuing unreasoned emergency orders reversing lower court decisions that protected the franchise. And it abolishes the legal doctrine that allows the justices to shield anti-voting laws from judicial scrutiny in the run-up to an election.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's conduct needs a federal investigation

Donald Ayer served as United States attorney and principal deputy solicitor general in the Ronald Reagan administration and as deputy attorney general under President George H.W. Bush. Norman Eisen, a former ambassador to the Czech Republic and former President Barack Obama's "ethics czar," was special impeachment counsel to the House Judiciary Committee in 2019-2020. The opinions expressed here are their own. View more opinion at CNN.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Texas Pastor Dies Of Covid-19, A Week After Closing Church

We all know that religion plays a massive role in people's lives throughout the state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have very some sad news to report. One week after closing his church to protect parishioners from the Covid-19 virus, a Texan pastor has passed away from Covid-19. Known as Darrell Boone, he was the Pastor of the Life Pointe Church in Hitchcock - a small town in Galveston County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy