Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Quinta, CA

Gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner to visit La Quinta

By Crystal Jimenez
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nfqyD_0bSxxhc100

Caitlyn Jenner, who is running as Governor Newsom's replacement if he is recalled, will be in La Quinta Monday. This is the same day mail-in ballots will make their way to voters.

Jenner is one of 24 Republican candidates in the governor race.

She will be at East Valley Republican Women Event where her campaign said,

"Caitlyn is campaigning all across California to meet with voters and discuss her plans to move the state forward after years of one-party rule and Gavin Newsom's failed leadership in Sacramento."

On Tuesday Jenner is expected to tour the Palm Springs Innovation Hub (iHUB). The iHUB is known to focus on the early stages of businesses in the fields of renewable energy, health and medicine, and digital technology.

This visit comes the same day mail-in ballots are being sent out across California.

The recall election is on September 14th, when the mail-in ballots need to be returned.

Each ballot will have only two questions, "Do you want Governor Gavin Newsom recalled?" and "Who do you want as his replacement?"

If 50% or more of Californians vote no, Newsom remains as the governor.

The post Gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner to visit La Quinta appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
3K+
Followers
740
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Quinta, CA
State
California State
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Elections
City
Sacramento, CA
La Quinta, CA
Government
Local
California Entertainment
La Quinta, CA
Elections
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Republican#Californians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north

Preparations for a storm grew more urgent Saturday as the newly upgraded Hurricane Henri closed in on the Northeast. The storm’s latest track put it course to collide Sunday with a long stretch of coastline, with hurricane warnings extending from near the old whaling port of New Bedford, Massachusetts, across the luxurious oceanfront estates of New York’s Hamptons, to the summer getaway of Fire Island.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Can ousted 'Jeopardy' host, Mike Richards, recover his reputation after public backlash? Expert weighs in

Mike Richards resigned as host of "Jeopardy!" just nine days after it was announced he would succeed the late Alex Trebek as its permanent host. Richards stepped down Friday after past inappropriate comments he made on the "The Randumb Show" podcast resurfaced. The 46-year-old, who hosted the podcast from 2013 to 2014 while he was working at "The Price is Right," made derogatory comments about women, people with mental disabilities, little people and the poor.
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
California StateNBC News

Judge rules California ride-hailing law unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Threats, turmoil and talks mark Afghan evacuation

Security threats and turmoil in Kabul continued to escalate Saturday, posing complications for the Biden administration as it attempts to continue rescue operations for thousands more Americans and Afghan allies amid the Taliban's ongoing talks on forming a new government. As of Saturday, the Pentagon said that the U.S. had...

Comments / 10

Community Policy