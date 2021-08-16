Gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner to visit La Quinta

Caitlyn Jenner, who is running as Governor Newsom's replacement if he is recalled, will be in La Quinta Monday. This is the same day mail-in ballots will make their way to voters.

Jenner is one of 24 Republican candidates in the governor race.

She will be at East Valley Republican Women Event where her campaign said,

"Caitlyn is campaigning all across California to meet with voters and discuss her plans to move the state forward after years of one-party rule and Gavin Newsom's failed leadership in Sacramento."

On Tuesday Jenner is expected to tour the Palm Springs Innovation Hub (iHUB). The iHUB is known to focus on the early stages of businesses in the fields of renewable energy, health and medicine, and digital technology.

This visit comes the same day mail-in ballots are being sent out across California.

The recall election is on September 14th, when the mail-in ballots need to be returned.

Each ballot will have only two questions, "Do you want Governor Gavin Newsom recalled?" and "Who do you want as his replacement?"

If 50% or more of Californians vote no, Newsom remains as the governor.

