Clifton Daily Weather Forecast
CLIFTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
