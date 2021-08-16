Craig Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CRAIG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 96 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
