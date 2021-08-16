Jason Momoa Jokes He's Hiding Baywatch Gig from His Kids: 'We Don't Say the B Word'

Hollywood — and the Internet — is up in arms as the list of celebs who don't shower daily keeps growing. It all started when Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appeared on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast and revealed their bathing routine... or lack thereof. "I don't wash my body with soap every day," Kunis proclaimed (via E!), adding, "I wash pits and tits and holes and soles." As for Kucher, he boasted, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever." Kunis went on to justify (via People) that she "didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway," and noted that she "wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever." Kutcher continued, "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point." Kristen Bell, for one, agreed, telling The View that when it comes to washing her kids, "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink" because "that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."