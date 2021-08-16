Cancel
Jason Momoa Jokes He's Hiding Baywatch Gig from His Kids: 'We Don't Say the B Word'

By Vanessa Etienne
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Momoa is setting boundaries on what his kids are allowed to watch. During a Saturday appearance on the Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa, the 42-year-old actor revealed which of his onscreen roles are currently off limits to his children. The Aquaman star shares daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12½, with wife Lisa Bonet.

