Steam Deck games console introductory video created by Valve

Following on from the introduction of its new Steam Deck games console, Valve has now released a new video offering a quick introduction to the Steam Deck console providing a quick overview of its features and performance. Earlier this month Valve allowed a number of YouTube tech influencers to have a hands-on experience with the handheld console for a short time and we featured the thoughts of Linus from Linus Tech Tips. Providing a great overview of what you can expect from the controls, display, performance and connectivity of the handheld console. IMU and capacitive touch thumb sticks on-board, Steam Deck allow you to play your games in a number of different ways depending on your preferred style.