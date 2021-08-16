Bingham Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BINGHAM, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



