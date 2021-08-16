Weather Forecast For Bethera
BETHERA, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
