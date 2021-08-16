4-Day Weather Forecast For Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
