Arabela, NM

Monday rain in Arabela: Ideas to make the most of it

Arabela Post
 5 days ago

(ARABELA, NM) Monday is set to be rainy in Arabela, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Arabela:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0bSxx4T300

  • Monday, August 16

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Arabela Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

