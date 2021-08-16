Why Do ‘Doctor Who’ Actors Usually Leave After 3 Seasons?

Last month was one helluva ride for fans of BBC's Doctor Who. First, Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill & John Bishop, and showrunner Chris Chibnall confirmed at Comic-Con@Home that Series 13 would arrive in 2021, and revealed that Series 13 would be a one-story season with Jacob Anderson (Broadchuch, Game of Thrones) joining as Vinder. Then the other shoe dropped with the news that Whittaker and Chibnall would be leaving the long-running BBC series after Series 13 and three specials in 2022 (more on that in a minute). Of course, the news sparked dumpster fires of speculation all around the world- not just over who the new Doctor will be but also who will be leading the ship moving forward with a new Doctor. One person who has no plans or interest in getting involved in all of the showrunner talk is Chibnall himself, explaining the reason to Doctor Who Magazine. "The big change that happened during our tenure has been 'Doctor Who' being produced through BBC Studios, rather than the BBC's in-house Drama Department. It's a difference which won't really have affected how you view the show, but it affects the process by which the programme is made, managed, and planned strategically. The appointment of a new showrunner is a commercially sensitive decision (way above the pay grade of an incumbent showrunner) so it'll be a joint decision between BBC Studios and the top decision-makers at the BBC." Of course, BCTV has some thoughts about the showrunner search here if you're interested.