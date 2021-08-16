4-Day Weather Forecast For Chicken
CHICKEN, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Light Rain
- High 58 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Light Rain
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Light Rain
- High 59 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
