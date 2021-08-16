North Rim Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NORTH RIM, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
