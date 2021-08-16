Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Armstrong Journal

Weather Forecast For Armstrong

Posted by 
Armstrong Journal
Armstrong Journal
 5 days ago

ARMSTRONG, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0bSxwmqb00

  • Monday, August 16

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 77 °F
    • 8 to 16 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 76 °F
    • 5 to 16 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Armstrong Journal

Armstrong Journal

Armstrong, TX
0
Followers
155
Post
92
Views
ABOUT

With Armstrong Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Newsbreak#Nws
Related
Sauk Centre, MNPosted by
Sauk Centre (MN) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Sauk Centre

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sauk Centre: Saturday, August 21: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, August 22: Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, August 23: Sunny during the
Tobyhanna, PAPosted by
Tobyhanna (PA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Tobyhanna

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Tobyhanna: Saturday, August 21: Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Sunday, August 22: Tropical Storm Conditions Possible; Monday, August 23: Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms
Griffith, INPosted by
Griffith (IN) Weather Channel

Griffith Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Griffith: Saturday, August 21: Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, August 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, August 23:
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Armstrong by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Armstrong A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG...NORTHERN RANDALL...SOUTHWESTERN CARSON AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTER COUNTIES At 410 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Amarillo, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Amarillo, Canyon, Lake Tanglewood, Mescalero Park, Bushland, Washburn, Timbercreek Canyon and Pantex. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 15:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Armstrong; Randall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG...NORTHERN RANDALL...SOUTHWESTERN CARSON AND SOUTHERN POTTER COUNTIES At 346 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles north of Mescalero Park, or 7 miles southwest of Amarillo, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Amarillo, Canyon, Lake Tanglewood, Mescalero Park, Bushland, Washburn, Timbercreek Canyon and Pantex. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Armstrong; Randall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR WESTERN ARMSTRONG AND RANDALL COUNTIES At 610 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Canyon, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Amarillo, Canyon, Lake Tanglewood, Mescalero Park, Wayside, Palo Duro Canyon and Timbercreek Canyon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 17:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Armstrong; Randall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR WESTERN ARMSTRONG AND RANDALL COUNTIES At 556 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Palo Duro Canyon, or 15 miles east of Canyon, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Amarillo, Canyon, Lake Tanglewood, Mescalero Park, Wayside, Palo Duro Canyon and Timbercreek Canyon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 17:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Armstrong; Randall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR WESTERN ARMSTRONG AND RANDALL COUNTIES At 556 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Palo Duro Canyon, or 15 miles east of Canyon, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Amarillo, Canyon, Lake Tanglewood, Mescalero Park, Wayside, Palo Duro Canyon and Timbercreek Canyon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Armstrong; Randall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR WESTERN ARMSTRONG AND RANDALL COUNTIES At 610 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Canyon, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Amarillo, Canyon, Lake Tanglewood, Mescalero Park, Wayside, Palo Duro Canyon and Timbercreek Canyon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Carson, Potter, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 17:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Potter; Randall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR ARMSTRONG...RANDALL...SOUTHWESTERN CARSON AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTER COUNTIES At 533 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Palo Duro Canyon, or 15 miles west of Claude, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Amarillo, Canyon, Panhandle, Claude, Lake Tanglewood, Mescalero Park, Wayside, Washburn, Palo Duro Canyon, Timbercreek Canyon and Pantex. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Armstrong County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:51:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Armstrong; Randall THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN ARMSTRONG AND RANDALL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Armstrong County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Armstrong; Randall THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN ARMSTRONG AND RANDALL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy