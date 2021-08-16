Weather Forecast For Armstrong
ARMSTRONG, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 76 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 77 °F
- 8 to 16 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 76 °F
- 5 to 16 mph wind
