Weather Forecast For Whitlash
WHITLASH, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 84 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Haze during the day; while rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
