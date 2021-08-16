Daily Weather Forecast For Lukeville
LUKEVILLE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 77 °F
- 7 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
