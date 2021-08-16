Daily Weather Forecast For Lukeville

LUKEVILLE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 99 °F, low 77 °F 7 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.