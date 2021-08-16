Fieldton Daily Weather Forecast

FIELDTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 64 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 63 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 66 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 66 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.