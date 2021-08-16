Atlanta Weather Forecast

ATLANTA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Smoke High 92 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 22 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 1 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



