Atlanta Weather Forecast
ATLANTA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke
- High 92 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
