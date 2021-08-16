Jarbidge Weather Forecast

JARBIDGE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Haze High 90 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Haze High 82 °F, low 43 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 65 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.