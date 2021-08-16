Yellow Pine Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

YELLOW PINE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 90 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke then patchy smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



