Yellow Pine Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
YELLOW PINE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 90 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then patchy smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
