Weather Forecast For Langtry
LANGTRY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
