Darwin Weather Forecast
DARWIN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze
- High 107 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 104 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0