Port Alexander Daily Weather Forecast
PORT ALEXANDER, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Heavy Rain
- High 58 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 25 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Light rain likely then rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 60 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
