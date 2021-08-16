Port Alexander Daily Weather Forecast

PORT ALEXANDER, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Heavy Rain High 58 °F, low 52 °F 10 to 25 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Light rain likely then rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 60 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



