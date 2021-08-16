Laurier Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LAURIER, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 88 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight High 73 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Areas Of Smoke High 82 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Areas Of Smoke High 83 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



