Laurier Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAURIER, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 88 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Areas Of Smoke
- High 82 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Areas Of Smoke
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
