Powder River Daily Weather Forecast

POWDER RIVER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 91 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 60 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



