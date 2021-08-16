Powder River Daily Weather Forecast
POWDER RIVER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 60 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0