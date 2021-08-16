Ironside Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
IRONSIDE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke
- High 94 °F, low 56 °F
- 8 to 16 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
