Hayes Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HAYES, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 101 °F, low 68 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 104 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 28 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 99 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 85 °F, low 60 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.