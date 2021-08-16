Beaver Weather Forecast

BEAVER, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Light Rain High 56 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 55 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight High 57 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Light Rain High 56 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.