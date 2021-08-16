Weather Forecast For Ojo Feliz
OJO FELIZ, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
