Ojo Feliz, NM

Weather Forecast For Ojo Feliz

Posted by 
Ojo Feliz Dispatch
Ojo Feliz Dispatch
 5 days ago

OJO FELIZ, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bSxwFuk00

  • Monday, August 16

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ojo Feliz Dispatch

Ojo Feliz Dispatch

Ojo Feliz, NM
