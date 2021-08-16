4-Day Weather Forecast For Point Baker
POINT BAKER, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Rain
- High 60 °F, low 53 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Light rain likely then rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 64 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
