Daily Weather Forecast For Nikolai
NIKOLAI, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 58 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Light Rain Likely
- High 56 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0