Crane Lake Weather Forecast
CRANE LAKE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
