Crane Lake Weather Forecast

CRANE LAKE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 90 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



