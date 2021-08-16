4-Day Weather Forecast For Sarles
SARLES, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 96 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0