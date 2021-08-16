Causey Weather Forecast
CAUSEY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 18
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
