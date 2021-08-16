Camp Nelson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CAMP NELSON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Haze during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
