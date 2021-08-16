4-Day Weather Forecast For Bairoil
BAIROIL, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy Smoke
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, August 19
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
