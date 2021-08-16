4-Day Weather Forecast For Hachita
HACHITA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0